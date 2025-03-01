Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): The north Indian hill state of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past two days, with many areas receiving intense precipitation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that another spell of rain and snow is expected to begin after March 3 due to an approaching western disturbance.

According to Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD's Meteorological Center in Shimla, all parts of the state received rain and snowfall with moderate precipitation.

"In the last 24 hours, almost all parts of Himachal Pradesh have recorded rainfall and snowfall. Some regions, including Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla, have experienced very heavy rainfall. The highest recorded rainfall was 112 mm in Bhuntar, followed by 108 mm in Chhatrari (Chamba) and Sundernagar (Mandi). Other regions, such as Baijnath, Karsog, Rampur, and Manali, recorded between 60 mm and 68 mm, categorising them under heavy rainfall," said Sandeep.

The snowfall recorded on February 28 was moderate, with the highest accumulation in Kothi (Kullu) at 15 cm. Other areas, including Jot (Chamba), received 4 cm of snowfall. The western disturbance that approached on the night of February 25 impacted the region till late February 27, resulting in very heavy precipitation in some areas.

Sharma added that the weather is expected to remain clear in most parts of Himachal Pradesh until March 2 night, although cloudiness might persist in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Shimla during the daytime. "A new western disturbance is likely to approach the region on the night of March 2, and its impact will be visible from the early morning of March 3," he stated.

"From early morning hours of March 3: Light to moderate rain is expected in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, while higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur will likely experience snowfall., He said.

"Plains and lower hills, including Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur, may receive light rainfall. An Orange Alert has been issued for Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti due to expected heavy rain and snowfall. Yellow Alert for Kullu and Mandi, indicating a heavy rainfall warning. On March 3-4, Mid-altitude areas may experience thunderstorms and lightning.

"After March 5: The weather will begin to clear across the state," He added further.

Due to the recent weather activity, temperatures in most regions have dropped significantly.

"Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 8°C, 5°C below normal. Solan had 12°C, 9°C lower than normal. Manali was extremely cold at 1.5°C, 11°C below normal., Mandi recorded 10.7°C, a shocking 15°C below normal," Sandeep Kumar Sharma said while sharing the data.

As the skies cleared, daytime temperatures rose by 4-5°C across different regions. However, another cold spell is expected on March 3, bringing temperatures down once again. From March 6 onward, temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

On February 27, districts like Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall. (ANI)

