India News | Heavy Rain Brings Relief to Shimla, Delights Tourists Escaping Plains Heat

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by a sharp drop in temperature in Shimla and the surrounding areas on Thursday, provided relief from summer heat and delighted hundreds of tourists visiting the hill stattion from the northern plains.

While the rain briefly disrupted normal life and slowed traffic movement in parts of the town, the sudden change in weather transformed the capital into a picturesque destination, with mist-covered hills, cool winds and rain-soaked landscapes drawing enthusiastic reactions from visitors.

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The weather change comes amid an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated rainfall across Himachal Pradesh under the influence of an active western disturbance. The department has also warned of hailstorms at isolated places over the next two days.

Tourists from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures have been hovering around 45 degrees Celsius, said the cool weather in Shimla offered a welcome escape from the intense heat prevailing in the plains.

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Sandeep, a tourist from Firozpur, Punjab, who was accompanying a group of students on an educational tour, said the weather exceeded their expectations.

"The weather here is very pleasant, and we are very happy to be in Shimla. We do not get to see this kind of weather in Punjab. Our children are enjoying the rain and cold conditions. It is extremely hot in Punjab, and that is why people come to Shimla during the June holidays. We come here every year for our camp, but this time the rain has made the weather even colder and more enjoyable," Sandeep said.

The tourist group from Firozpur's RSD Rajdhani School had brought 15 students to Shimla for a week-long camp and said the children were thrilled by the cool and rainy conditions.

Another visitor, Charan Singh from Uttar Pradesh, said the weather in Shimla was a stark contrast to conditions back home.

"The temperature in our area is around 45 degrees Celsius, but the weather here is very good. It is quite cold, and it is raining. I would like to advise people that if they are coming to Shimla during this weather or the rainy season, they should definitely carry warm clothes," he said.

Many tourists were seen enjoying walks along the Mall Road and the Ridge despite intermittent showers, while others captured photographs and videos of the misty surroundings.

According to the IMD, temperatures across Himachal Pradesh remained largely normal during the past 24 hours. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Neri in Hamirpur district registered the highest maximum temperature at 37.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

With more rain forecast over the coming days, tourism stakeholders expect the pleasant weather to attract additional visitors from neighbouring states seeking respite from the scorching summer conditions prevailing across north India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)