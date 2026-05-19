India News | Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging; Disrupts Normal Life, Commute in Parts of Karnataka

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts has severely disrupted normal life, leading to waterlogging on several roads and causing major traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

According to officials, rainwater accumulated on roads in areas including Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Chintamani and Bagepalli, slowing vehicular movement and affecting daily commutes.

Also Read | Ujjaini Express Derailment in Rishikesh: 3 Coaches of Express Train Derail in Uttarakhand; Probe On (Watch Video).

In several low-lying areas, water entered residential houses, causing hardship for residents and disrupting routine activities.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav warned of humid conditions in eastern and southern regions, saying, "In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days."

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

He informed that Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall and added that Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity.

"On rainfall patterns, Shrivastav added, "Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further and informed that an 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.

"Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, "In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a 'warm night' warning has been issued, and due to this, an 'orange alert' has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an 'orange alert' has also been issued." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)