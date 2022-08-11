Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for parts of Himachal Pradesh from August 14 to 16, the officials said.

Precipitation will increase again around August 14 or so for subsequent three or four days with widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and adjoining areas from August 14 to 16, they added.

One or two spells of very heavy rainfall are also likely in parts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una and adjoining areas during this period.

Urging the people to take utmost care, the officials said poor visibility, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, increased water level in rivers including blockage of roads may occur due to heavy rainfall.

However, the ongoing spell of moderate to heavy intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease on Friday for the next 48 hours with scattered precipitation in the hill state, the officials added.

