New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

The warning is valid for the next three hours, and residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.

Sagar and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

"#Red #Nowcast #warning for heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm- #Maharashtra- Thane, Pune, Raigad #Madhya Pradesh- Sagar, Balaghat #Mumbai city #Orange Nowcast Warning for Mumbai Moderate spells of rain very likely," IMD posted on X.

According to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, six people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state.

Five individuals are reported to be missing in the Nanded district due to a flood-like situation. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF.

SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 person has died and 3 people have been injured in Mumbai, and 4 people have died and 5 people are missing in Nanded.

Meanwhile, authorities in Pune on Tuesday said a red alert will remain in place for the next two days in the Ghat areas as heavy rains continue to batter many parts of the city and the surrounding regions. Several areas of Pune city are also under an orange alert. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told ANI,

"...There is a Red Alert in Ghat areas. In the city and other areas of Pune, there has been an Orange Alert for the past 2 days. In the coming two days too, there is a Red Alert in Ghat areas and an Orange Alert in city areas. The situation is under control right now," he said.

He further said that the release of water from Khadakwasla and Pawna dams has been "increased a little because the water from the catchment area is coming directly into the dam", and noted both dams are "more than 95% full."

"We are planning in such a manner that the timing of the release of water and rainfall in the city should not coincide. Otherwise, the chances of a flood situation rise. Currently, our solution is to release the water slowly... No accident as such has been noticed in any of the areas. No road is blocked due to water. Water should be released only in coordination with the Irrigation Department and other Departments. So that flood situation doesn't form in any area..." he added.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, advising private offices to allow employees to work from home except those in essential and emergency services. (ANI)

