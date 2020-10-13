Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have created a flood-like situation in several areas following incessant rain since Monday night.

Houses in villages of Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu Mandals got submerged in rainwater. The Penuganchiprolu tank is overflowing, as per video footage accessed by ANI.

Also Read | Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Company’s Jewellery Division, Found Guilty of Insider Trading by SEBI.

As a result of the rains, many areas in the district have been inundated.

Thousands of acres of farmland have drenched in rainwater. The low lying areas of Jaggaiahpet are also waterlogged. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Western Railway to Add 194 More Special Service Trains from October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)