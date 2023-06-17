Shillong, Jun 17 (PTI) Bodies of two minor sisters, who were trapped inside their house after it collapsed following heavy rainfall and landslides in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district on Saturday, were retrieved with the help of family members and neighbours, police said.

The accident took place at Mawiong-Pyndengrei locality of Nongstoin around 4.30 am, police added.

"The victims were aged 10 and 15 years," a senior district police officer told PTI.

In another incident, police retrieved the bodies of 4 out of 6 people after their truck fell in a deep gorge at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills two days ago.

The vehicle was on way to remote Thieddieng village when the accident took place on Tuesday evening.

In East Jaintia Hills district, mudslides have cut off NH6 that connects Meghalaya with Silchar in eastern Assam, Mizoram and Tripura, police said.

“Debris are being cleared and commuters have been advised to remain alert and seek alternative routes wherever possible,” SP Jagpal Dhanoa said.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has activated the Common Alerting Protocol following forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 7 of the 12 districts including East Khasi Hills where the state capital is located.

SDMA executive director M War said reports of fire, lightning strikes, landslides, mudslides and heavy rainfall have been reported from across the state over the last 9 days.

The officer said the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has asked all districts to be on alert for heavy rainfall.

