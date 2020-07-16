Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 16 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday warned residents of Goregaon, Mumbai, about the dangers posed by the increased water level in drains in the city due to the heavy rainfall.

In a notice, the corporation cautioned the residents of Goregaon suburb saying that they should take extra care of children, the visually impaired and disabled persons. The corporation added in the notice that it should not be held responsible if mishaps occur due to the rise in water level.

Mumbai and adjoining areas received incessant rainfall on Wednesday which led to water-logging in several areas. (ANI)

