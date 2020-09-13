New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places in Uttar Pradesh reported light to moderate showers on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lies over the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards central India across Telangana during the next two-three days.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers occurred over coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, it said.

The MeT department has forecast a a fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, over Vidarbha on Tuesday and over Marathwada on Wednesday.

Other southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu also witnessed heavy to very heavy showers.

Central Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat received rains as well, the Met department said.

Three children were killed by lightning strikes in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh as isolated places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains along with thundershowers.

According to police, the incident took place in Chilimal village under the Rajapur police station. Nanbabu Nishad (12), Gudda Nishad (13) and Radha Devi (8) had gone to the jungle to graze their goats in the afternoon, when they were struck by lightning. Another person was injured, while seven goats were also killed, the police said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning strikes occurred at isolated places over the eastern parts of the state.

Rains along with thundershowers are very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday, the MeT department said.

A dry weather pushed the mercury slightly up in Delhi and a fresh spell of rains is likely next week, the weatherman said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The humidity levels ranged between 52 and 86 per cent.

With the monsoon remaining subdued for most part of September in Haryana and Punjab, the maximum temperatures maintained an upward trend in the region, hovering three-four notches above normal.

Bhiwani was the hottest place in Haryana, recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul and Hisar also experienced sultry weather conditions, registering maximum temperatures of 37.3 degrees Celsius and 37.2 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT department.

Ambala recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius while Karnal's maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a high of 36 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's maximum settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

A largely dry weather has been forecast in the two states until Tuesday.

