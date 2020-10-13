Amaravati(AP), Oct 13 (PTI) The deep depression in Bay of Bengal crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing with it a massive downpour in several districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression crossed the coast between 6.30 pm and 7.30 AM.

Also Read | India Reports 55,342 COVID-19 Cases, 706 Deaths in Single Day; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 71.7 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,09,856.

Rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

A cargo vessel was swept close to the Tenneti park beach in Visakhapatnam city due to the heavy wind that accompanied the storm.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution Level Jumps to ‘Very Poor’ Category Amid Stubble Burning.

Reports on damages were not immediately available as power supply remained cut off at many places, sources in the SMDA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)