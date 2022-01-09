New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) With heavy rainfall lashing the national capital on Sunday, the maximum temperature stood at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, overnight rain in the city led the minimum temperature to settle at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

The weather department said the city received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 95 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle and moderate fog on Monday morning.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years, yielding the city's best air quality in over two months even as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, at 6.05 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 71 ''satisfactory'', while the AQI in nearby Noida was recorded at 65, Greater Noida 53, Ghaziabad 68, Faridabad 73 and Gurgaon 68.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor, 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

