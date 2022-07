Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Authorities rescued students and teachers trapped in a government school after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods inundating many areas of the Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.

Dozens of houses and structures were damaged, some bridges washed away and scores of vehicles stuck on roads and highways in various districts of the region, they said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic in the morning due to landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district.

In Jammu, police and locals swung into action and rescued students and teachers trapped in a school building due to flash floods in the Muthi-Udhaywala area, the officials said.

Several people escaped unhurt when an old building collapsed due to heavy rains in the Kanak Mandi area. It triggered protests against the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for its alleged failure to bring down old and unused buildings in the old city causing a threat to life to the residents and shopkeepers, the officials said.

A wall of another house collapsed in Kalka colony.

Most of the roads and dozens of colonies in Jammu city were inundated due to heavy rainfall gauged over 80 mm in a few hours.

As per reports, dozens of houses and structures suffered damage due to rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

The region recorded heavy rainfall since early Thursday morning.

Worst-affected areas in Jammu due to the rainfall and subsequent flash floods were Keran, lower Roopnagar, Kangrail, Raipur, Kot-Bhalwal, Burn and Ghrota, Paloura, Takab Tillo, Channi Himmat and other low-lying areas where the rainwater entered houses, the officials said.

Power and water supply in parts of the city and other rural areas was affected badly, while water and mud entered many houses and shops in Old Janipur, Bhawani Nagar, Naseeb Nagar, Shant Nagar, Paloura, Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi, they said.

The water level of most of the rivers like Chinab, Tawi, Ujh, Basantar and other nallahs was running above the danger mark. Authorities issued advisories urging people to stay away from rivers, the officials said.

Dozens of vehicles were trapped on a highway in Kathua.

In Kishtwar, a foot-bridge was washed away in the Afti area, the officials said.

In Reasi district, a new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills was closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure following heavy rains in the area, they said.

As per the advisory, those residing in slide-prone areas should remain extra vigilant and report any untoward incident to the administration at the earliest.

