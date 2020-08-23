Patan (Gujarat) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in various parts of Gujarat led to severe waterlogging in several districts of the state on Sunday, disrupting normal lives of people.

Rainwater entered houses in several areas of Patan and Mehsana districts following heavy downpour.

A team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is currently in Patan after several areas of the district got flooded.

Earlier in the day, Hitesh Raval, Mamlatdar, Disaster Management Department of Patan said that a team of NDRF is on standby in the district and the administration is ready to face any situation.

"We are prepared to face any situation. An NDRF team is on standby," said Raval.

The Surendranagar district of the state also faced the problem of waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the area.

Aji Dam in Rajkot is also overflowing, after the region received heavy and continuous rainfall for days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Gujrat on August 23, and August 24.

"The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of the above systems, Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat state on August 23, and August 24," said IMD. (ANI)

