Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla that concluded in Ayodhya on Monday, a heavy rush of devotees throng at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday.

Devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been made open to the public from today.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests.

Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on Monday, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the 'Pran Pratistha' rituals were performed.

Built-in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

