Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has led to significant traffic congestion in the city due to the continuous movement of thousands of devotees heading to and from religious gatherings.

The increased footfall led to slow-moving traffic on major roads, with authorities working to manage the situation and ensure smooth movement.

On-ground visuals showed long trails of vehicles and a sea of crowds struggling to reach the destinations.

Amid this, devotees continue to thong in Ayodhya in large numbers after attending Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the public to cooperate in ensuring smooth arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025.

He also urged the citizens to follow traffic regulations and not park their vehicles on the road. CM Yogi's appeal comes in the wake of massive traffic jams en route to Prayagraj.

Several videos of jams surfaced on social media, showing long trails of vehicles and commuters facing distress and getting stuck in jams for hours.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Maha Kumbh is a great festival of faith, in which people from all over the country and the world are excited to participate. Everyone's positive cooperation can increase the success of this event manifold."

"All the devotees are requested not to park their vehicles on the roads but to use the designated parking spaces so that everyone gets an easy opportunity to take a religious dip in the Triveni Sangam," he added.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, large numbers of devotees are also arriving in Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip during the ongoing festival in Prayagraj.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh saw over 3.75 million pilgrims take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam by 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, according to officials. According to officials, no Kalpwasis remain at the venue, while the cumulative number of devotees who have taken the sacred bath till February 15 has surpassed 514.7 million. (ANI)

