Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Helicopter services in Himachal Pradesh will resume from Monday with adequate precautionary measured to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The service on Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla by Pawan Hans UDAN-2 will restart from June 22 and the booking can be done on the company's website, he said.

The state government has allowed resumption of helicopter services as per guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in view of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on May 21 by the Union Civil Aviation ministry for the operation of flights as well as for movement of travellers, the spokesperson said.

