Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to help his government restore peace and asserted that all core issues can be discussed politically and diplomatically.

Conflict will not help resolve the issues, he said.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says One or Two Incidents Don't Define Mumbai's Safety.

Speaking at a programme here, Singh said, "There must be a fault on our part as well. We have been working by taking advice from others. What is happening in the state is not good. However, with the cooperation and efforts of many, normalcy has mostly returned."

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023.

Also Read | Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises by 11.5% to INR 6,806 Crore, IT Firm Delivers Strong and Broad-Based Performance With 6.1% YoY Growth.

"Let's hope full normalcy returns soon, let's pray to God for that. Without a division between the hills and the valley, let's try to restore peace. We are all Manipuris. We are all Indians," he said.

Singh also said, "All the core issues can be discussed politically and diplomatically. Solutions must be found. Conflict cannot bring anything good."

Replying to media queries on bomb attacks at Kangchup Phayeng in Imphal West district on Tuesday night, Singh said, "It is very unfortunate and a rare incident. In the last five or six months, no violence has happened. Police are investigating the incident and will find out who is involved in it. Necessary legal actions will be taken up."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)