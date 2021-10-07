Mathura, Oct 7 (PTI) Mathura MP Hema Malini has virtually inaugurated the biggest oxygen plant in the city.

During the inauguration Wednesday, she said she expected the new plant a the ladies' hospital to become a “life saviour” in times to come.

“The 1,000 LPM (litre per minute) plant is bound to provide relief to patients who have had to struggle for oxygen earlier," the actress-turned-politician said.

She said the plants being constructed using PMCARES Fund would provide additional medical facility.

Apprehending the adverse impact of COVID-19 on children, she had released funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for the construction of a PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit), which has come into existence with 20 beds, she said.

In a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mathua MP requested to release funds for a new building of the ladies' hospital as the old building has become dilapidated.

After the installation of oxygen plants, Mathura district has become self-reliant in oxygen, said District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal.

Now an oxygen facility would be available at every bed of the hospital, he said. PTI COR

