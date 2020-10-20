Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the website of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Jharkhand Sportspersons Registration portal.

Inaugurating the websites on Monday, Soren said that it will prove to be beneficial for sportspersons.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020 | Mikes to be Muted in Next Debate to Stop Interruptions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 20, 2020.

"Sports are an important part of this state, there is much talent in the state in the sports field. Very soon qualified and financially weak sportsmen will get the benefit of direct recruitment in state," he said thanking the sports department for their efforts.

Soren said that in the first phase of direct recruitment, 32 players will be given recruitment letters in the first month. He also spoke about creating playgrounds at panchayat level and identifying and training sportspersons from a young age.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

The Chief Minister later also said that the Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Medica Hospital in Ranchi, was shifted to MGM Hospital in Chennai by an air ambulance.

Mahto was undergoing treatment at Medica hospital in Ranchi for the past few days, but his condition was not stable.

On his request, a team of experts doctors from Chennai arrived to treat him and upon their advice he was sent to Chennai.

After testing positive, state Education Minister was admitted at RIMS, but shifted to Medica hospital on October 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)