Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday visited the hospital in which Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is currently under treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister spoke to doctors of the Medica Hospital regarding Mahto's treatment.

He further said that lung specialists from Chennai's MGM Hospital will come to see Mahto's health status as there were some difficulties being noticed in his recovery.

Initially, Mahto was admitted at RIMS and later shifted to Medica when his condition worsened.

The Education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of September and had himself shared the information through a tweet urging those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. (ANI)

