New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): As the decision for the Hemkund Sahib ropeway in Uttarakhand stands approved, the union cabinet on Monday briefed about its benefits, saying that it would assist the devotees in reducing their time to reach the pilgrimage site. The ropeway is especially beneficial for old and specially-abled people.

The ropeway would also increase the timings for 'darshan' at Hemkund Sahib, which sits in the lap of the Himalayas at an elevation of around 4,329 meters, to 10 hours (6:00 AM to 4:00 PM) in a day, as compared to merely four to five hours at present.

As per the briefing, the ropeway is affordable, sustainable and safe. It would also remain beneficial for local businesses and would assist in boosting economic growth in the region, which relies heavily on tourism.

The Uttarakhand Ropeways Act, 2014 shall provide the legal foundation for the licensing, monitoring of operations, safety, and tariff for the ropeway.

The union cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved the construction of a ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji in Uttarakhand.

The 12.4-kilometre project will be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore.

Currently, the journey to the Hemkund Sahib is a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat, which can be done on foot with ponies or palanquins. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the Hemkund Sahib Ji and tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers and will ensure all-weather last-mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib.

The ropeway is planned to be developed in a public-private partnership and will be based on a Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km), seamlessly integrated with the most advanced Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib Ji (1.85 km). Its design capacity is 1,100 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), carrying 11,000 passengers per day.

The ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in allied tourism industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year.

Hemkund Sahib is a highly revered pilgrimage site situated at an elevation of 15,000 ft in the Chamoli district. The Gurudwara established at the holy site is open for about five months in a year between May and September and is visited by about 1.5 to 2 lakh pilgrims annually.

The trek to Hemkund Sahib also serves as the gateway to the famous Valley of Flowers, a national park in the pristine Garhwal Himalayas recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. (ANI)

