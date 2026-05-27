India News | Herd of 22 Elephants Hold Fort in Ramanujganj Forest of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Vajpayee, along with Forest Department officials, visited the Ramanujganj forest area on Wednesday, near Takia village in Balrampur district, where a herd of 22 elephants, including several young calves, has been camping for nearly one and a half months.

According to locals and forest officials, the elephants have been moving within the forest area close to the village but have not caused any damage to homes or property so far.

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Speaking to ANI, DFO Alok Bajpai on Tuesday said the herd is currently roaming around 500 metres from the nearby settlement and that forest officials, along with the Hathi Mitra Dal and villagers, have been monitoring the movement continuously.

"A herd of elephants is roaming within the local forest area, situated just 500 meters away. They have been moving through this region for the past month and a half. Our 'Hathi Mitra Dal,' comprising our departmental staff and vigilant villagers, has been continuously keeping a close watch on the situation through coordinated efforts," he said.

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He added that the availability of natural resources in the forest has helped keep the elephants within the habitat.

"One particularly positive aspect, which serves as a testament to the local ecosystem, is that this forest offers ample fodder for the elephants to graze upon. With the Sindhu River and the nearby Kanhar River, water is also available in sufficient quantities," Bajpai said.

The DFO also highlighted the cooperation of local communities in maintaining peaceful coexistence.

"We have been receiving excellent cooperation from the residents of the affected and neighbouring villages, who are refraining from any form of provocation or interference with the elephants. The herd consists of 22 individuals, including several calves. A significant shift in behaviour has been observed on the part of both the elephants and the humans. Following extensive awareness-building efforts and counselling, we are now receiving excellent cooperation from the villagers. Over the past month and a half, we have not received reports of any incidents whatsoever involving the elephants," he added.

A resident of Takia village, Rampravesh Singh, said the herd has remained in the vicinity for several weeks and occasionally moves towards the village, but timely action by the Forest Department has prevented any conflict.

"They have been camping in the vicinity of our village for nearly a month and a half. Occasionally, they venture towards our village, but whenever the department is notified, they are driven away. The department officials make regular rounds, both morning and evening, issuing public announcements and engaging in persuasive counselling, urging the villagers not to venture into the forest area. So far, they have caused no damage within our village. They are simply residing peacefully in their forest habitat and are not creating any havoc or damaging homes within the village itself," Singh told ANI.

A member of Elephant Mitra Dal, Jai Ram Nagvanshi, said local volunteers remain alert and coordinate closely with the department whenever the elephants approach human settlements.

Speaking to ANI, Nagvanshi said, "They have been roaming here in the forest for almost one and a half months. As soon as we come to know that the elephants are coming towards the village, we inform the forest department, and they all come. The elephants have enough to eat and drink in the forest." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)