New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) As a high-level CEO delegation from Israel visited India, Israeli Minister Nir Barkat has said it marks a "new era" of economic collaboration and "we are here not just to do business", but to "forge lasting strategic partnerships" that will drive mutual growth.

Israel and India share a rich history of collaboration across multiple domains, including agriculture, defence, water technology and high-tech industries, the Israeli Embassy said in a statement here on Wednesday.

"This delegation's visit marked a significant milestone in elevating economic cooperation to new heights. With Israel's global reputation for innovation and India's dynamic market and robust manufacturing base, the partnership holds immense potential for mutual growth," it said.

The delegation led by Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, comprising over 100 top Israeli CEOs from sectors such as healthcare, cyber, energy, automotive, retail and logistics, showcased Israel's innovative spirit and advanced capabilities, the statement said.

Over the course of the two-day visit, an Israel-India Business Forum was held in partnership with CII, alongside a closed-door CEO Forum discussion.

These events brought together over 400 business leaders from key Indian industries, fostering meaningful connections and opening new avenues for bilateral trade, investment, and innovation, it said.

"This historic delegation marks a new era of economic collaboration between Israel and India. We are here not just to do business, but to forge lasting strategic partnerships that will drive mutual growth. Together, we will turn opportunities into success stories and pave the way for a more prosperous future for both countries," Barkat was quoted as saying in the statement.

