New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The second day of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025, titled "Jan Aushadhi - Virasat Ke Saath", started off with an early morning tour of the Heritage sites of 25 different monuments across the country, as the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a release on Sunday.

Heritage has a connotation of tradition and culture that has existed for a long time. In the same manner, senior citizens of the country have kept traditions and cultures alive.

To take care of the senior citizens and keep the traditions and cultures of the country intact, health camps were organised at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country at 500 different locations.

A wide range of medical tests were conducted at these Health Camps, including blood pressure checks, sugar level check-ups, free doctor consultations, etc., to spread awareness about the importance of health and Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), as per the ministry.

Today, 25 heritage walks have been organized across the country, including Hauz Khas in New Delhi. On the morning of March 2nd, Chief Executive Officer of PMBI Ravi Dadhich led the walk at Hauz Khas, New Delhi, along with other officials and Kendra owners, it said.

More than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened nationwide, covering all the districts. Under the scheme, the Government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027, the ministry said in its release.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister, the 7th of March is celebrated every year as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines. As in earlier years, week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from the 1st to March 7. (ANI)

