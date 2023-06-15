Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Two kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore was recovered near Kailash post on the India-Pakistan Border in the Anupgarh police station area of Rajasthan's ??Ganganagar district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate a drone on Wednesday night by firing at it following which the unmanned aircraft returned.

Later, two kilograms of heroin was recovered during a search operation conducted in a radius of four kilometres around the Kailash post.

The value of the heroin is estimated to be at Rs 10 crore, officials added.

