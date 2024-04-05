Cachar (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam and Cachar district police seized 21 kg of heroin worth a staggering Rs 210 crore in Assam's Cachar district.

One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

Also Read | Cross-Gender Massages in Spa and Massage Centres Continue to Run in Delhi as High Court Rejects Petition Seeking Ban on Them.

The joint operation was led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF) and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF of the Assam police intercepted the vehicle with registration number MZ-01-7204 near Sayeedpur area under Silchar police station in Cachar district on Thursday night.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Attends Election Operation Committee Meeting in Gorakhpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024.

"During the search, we recovered more than 21 kg of heroin (pure form). A man has also been arrested. The seized contraband is worth a minimum of Rs 210 crore in the international market," Inspector-General of Police (STF), Partha Sarathi Mahanta said in a statement.

"The information was received 10 days ago that a huge consignment of drugs would be carried from a neighbouring state to the mainland, from where it could be supplied in two big cities," he further said.

He added, "We also seized the vehicle, which was coming from a neighbouring state. Further investigation is underway."

Praising his police force for the operation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, "In a big step towards a drug-free Assam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by STF Assam and Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done, Assam Police." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)