Diphu (Assam), Jun 17 (PTI) Two persons, including a wanted woman drug dealer, were arrested and heroin worth Rs 7 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, police said.

Based on inputs provided by arrested peddlers about a Dimapur-based woman running a large drug racket, police personnel posed as potential customers who wanted to buy good quality heroin, an officer said.

Though the woman was initially reluctant, she agreed to deliver the drug consignment and was nabbed, along with another person, with 164 packets of high-quality heroin weighing 2.12 kg at Janak Pukhuri in Khatkhati police station area, he said.

The woman, referred to as 'Didi' (elder sister) by drug buyers, was identified as Th Paone from Manipur who allegedly supplied drugs to places like Nagaon, Morigaon and Guwahati in Assam, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In a big breakthrough, @assampolice has busted a big supply chain network with narco terror angle in Karbi Anglong. Over 2 kg pure heroin worth Rs 7 cr in international market seized. Compliments to Assam Police for relentlessly working on breaking the backbone of the drug cartel."

