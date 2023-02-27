Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 8 crore was seized in Guwahati and three persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, two vehicles were intercepted in Nalapara in Basistha police station area on Sunday night and the drugs were seized, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped in Gumla; Five Including Two Minors Arrested.

About 1.056 kg of heroin was being transported in 88 soap cases on these two vehicles. It is worth Rs 8 crore in the international market, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Rosid, Mujjamil Haque and Zamal Ali, police said.

Also Read | Holi 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Prohibitory Order; Say Obscene Songs, Slogans a Punishable Offence.

A case was lodged and an investigation underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)