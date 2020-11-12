Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Four forest divisions of Jim Corbett National Park were sealed on Thursday after a high alert was issued ahead of Diwali. Staff holidays have also been cancelled for the same.

According to Park Director Rahul, there is a possibility of infiltration of poachers from Uttar Pradesh and other border states on Diwali.

Also Read | Artists From Entire Country to Showcase the Rainbow Culture in Ayodhya's Deepotsava.

"Thanks to the high-tech security in the park, there are currently no intrusions, but a security alert has been issued," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)