India News | High Commissioner-designate Dinesh Trivedi Visits Netaji Bhavan Ahead of Taking Charge in Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): India's High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Thursday visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata ahead of assuming charge in Dhaka and expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values and people-to-people connections.

Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said the occasion held deep personal significance for him as he had grown up in the neighbourhood and had been influenced by the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose.

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"I've been very fortunate that I've grown up in this area. Just about 400 yards from this place is my house, where I have spent my childhood. We have grown up with the emotions of Netaji and all the values which we have inculcated are thanks to Netaji, and there cannot be anything better for me than to come at Netaji Bhavan," Trivedi said.

Emphasising the close relationship between India and Bangladesh, the High Commissioner-designate said the two countries share bonds that go beyond geographical boundaries.

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"We are not only connected with borders. We are connected with the people of Bangladesh and their dreams. We have a common dream, the common dreams of democracy. So not only 140 crore people of India, but I add another 20 crore people of Bangladesh. Whatever is good for 160 crore people, I'm sure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people of this country and people of Bangladesh will bless me to make sure that we are together and successful in what we are going to achieve," he added.

Trivedi received the Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5 for his appointment as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said he would take up his assignment shortly.

Last month, Trivedi also met Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi. According to the Indian Army, discussions focused on strengthening India-Bangladesh defence ties, border security and enhancing military-to-military engagement.

A former Union Railway Minister and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Trivedi represented the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 2019 before joining the BJP in 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)