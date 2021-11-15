Nainital, Nov 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the state government to provide revised pay scales to more than 500 basic health workers, supervisors and health assistants.

Dismissing the special appeal of the government, the High Court upheld the order of the single bench.

The matter was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice NS Dhanik.

The government had challenged the order of the single bench by filing a special appeal in the High Court.

It was said in the petition that in 1983, a petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court regarding pay discrepancy and on March 11, 1988, the HC had ordered for revised pay scale.

After this order, the UP government enacted an act in 1996 under which an order for revised pay scale was issued from July 23, 1981.

Later, the Uttarakhand government issued a mandate on July 16, 2010 and ordered the revised pay scale on a presumptive basis from July 23, 1981 to June 30, 2010.

This order was challenged in the High Court. It was maintained in the petition that this order was unconstitutional.

The High Court sent the matter to the Pay Anomaly Committee and said the petitioners should look into this matter and make a decision. But no decision was made.

Thereafter, a contempt petition was filed in the High Court.

Meanwhile, on April 23, 2013, the government gave the benefit of actual pay scale from July 23, 1981 to April 30, 1995 and from May 1, 1995 to June 30, 2010.

The benefit was given on presumptive basis.

Against this order, 500 health workers filed a petition in the High Court challenging the mandate of 23 April 2013.

On 11 April 2017, the High Court issued an order, saying that from May 1, 1995 to November 8, 2000, all arrears and other benefits would be given by the UP government and from November 9, 2000 to June 30, 2010, the Uttarakhand government would have to give this benefit.

However, this order was challenged by the Uttarakhand and UP governments before the division bench.

The Uttarakhand government maintained that if they do so, the state will have to pay an amount of Rs 120 crore.

After the hearing, the court dismissed the appeal of the Uttarakhand government and upheld the order of the single bench.

At the same time, in 2018, the court had also rejected the appeals of the UP government.

