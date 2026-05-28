India News | High Enthusiasm Marks Final Phase of Himachal Panchayat Polls; Women and Youth Participate in Large Numbers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Voters across Himachal Pradesh participated enthusiastically in the ongoing Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections on Thursday, with large participation from women, youth and first-time voters during the Second phase of polling for Panchayats and other PRI bodies.

The Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to conclude on May 30. The results after polling are being announced on the same day during each phase of voting, while the results for the four Municipal bodies of Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala are scheduled to be declared on May 31.

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The first phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution general elections concluded successfully on May 26 across the state. The State Election Commission said that results for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Ward Members were announced after polling on the same day, while counting for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats will be conducted on May 31.

Earlier, the Commission had informed that out of 31,182 seats across the state, 10,854 candidates had already won unopposed ahead of the first phase of polling. More than 86,000 candidates had filed nominations for various posts, including Gram Panchayat Members, Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, Panchayat Samiti Members and Zila Parishad Members.

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Voters described the Panchayat elections as important for strengthening grassroots democracy and addressing local development issues.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote for Dhalli Gram Panchayat and candidates for Zila Parishad and Block Development Committee seats, voter Onkar Chand said, "Everyone should cast their vote. There is enthusiasm among youth and all sections of society because Panchayat-level elections are different from Assembly or other elections. Here we elect our local government. Whether it is candidates participating in the elections or voters, everyone participates enthusiastically in development at the local level. People vote with the hope that small local issues in their areas will be resolved. Everyone should participate in this festival of democracy."

Women voters also turned out in large numbers and raised concerns regarding women's safety, increasing drug abuse among youth and the need for better village roads and infrastructure.

A local voter, Meena, while speaking about issues influencing voters, said that a recent incident involving the alleged assault of a young girl in Barfar village had raised concerns over the safety of women and minor girls in Panchayats located near urban areas. She said women in the area feel insecure and are voting with these concerns in mind.

First-time voters also expressed excitement after participating in the democratic process for the first time.

Speaking to ANI, first-time voter Nikita Shandil said, "I am very excited and happy after casting my vote for the Panchayat elections for the first time. Everyone should vote and choose their local representative."

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 17,30,030 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the current phase of polling, including 8,74,416 men, 8,55,597 women and 17 voters registered under the "others" category. Kangra district has the highest electorate with 3,95,856 voters, followed by Mandi district with 2,72,181 voters, while Lahaul-Spiti has the lowest number of registered voters at 8,875.

The Commission stated that Bilaspur district has 1,08,746 voters, Chamba 1,48,219, Hamirpur 1,25,768, Kinnaur 19,150, Kullu 1,03,797, Shimla 1,74,514, Sirmaur 1,25,673, Solan 1,19,682 and Una 1,27,569 voters participating in the elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)