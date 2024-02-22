India News | High-level Committee to Be Formed to Decide on Lifting the Ban on Eucalyptus Plantation: MB Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries has said that a high-level committee to be constituted to determine whether to lift the ban on eucalyptus plantation or explore alternative measures for the revival of the Mysore Paper Mill (MPM) in Bhadravati industrial city in Shivamogga.

The meeting also saw the presence of Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre, Bhadravati MLA Sangamesh, and virtual participation from District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the District Commissioner.

Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre will outline plans today to form the expert committee, with a mandate to submit a comprehensive report within a month.

Speaking after the meeting, Patil said, "A total of 20,005 hectares of forest land has been given to Bhadravati Paper Mill in 2020 on a lease basis for 40 years, for growing eucalyptus. However, forest land cannot be granted without the central government's permission. On the other hand, the factory cannot run without getting the required raw material. This catch situation needs to be resolved".

MPM operation requires 10 lakh tonnes of raw material every year and currently only 2 lakh tonnes are available from the land given to the paper mill. Eucalyptus plantation is banned in the state. So, this has forced the concerned to explore a new way so that the factory can be revived, he state