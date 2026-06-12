India News | High-Level Industry Summit to Be Organised for Development of World-class Furniture Park in Porbandar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): In a major push to position Porbandar as a global hub for furniture manufacturing, a high-level summit, the "Viksit Porbandar Furniture Park Summit", is scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14, 2026.

The summit will facilitate detailed discussions with industry stakeholders on the possibilities of establishing the proposed Mega Furniture Park in Porbandar, guidance for its development, and future strategic initiatives.

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The event will feature an interactive dialogue with stakeholders in the inspiring presence of Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister in the Government of Gujarat and MLA from Porbandar, Arjun Modhwadia. The summit is expected to serve as an important platform for industrial development in Porbandar and the expansion of its industrial landscape in the coming years.

More than 50 representatives from across the state, including entrepreneurs from the furniture manufacturing sector and allied industries, industry associations, and business chambers, have been invited to participate in the summit.

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In addition, representatives from various national and international organisations and renowned brands are expected to be present. These include Steve Hickling, representative of the British Deputy High Commission in Ahmedabad, as well as representatives from IKEA, Dato Sanso, Hettich, Merino, Royal Touch Laminates, Medoc, and Aemor. Representatives from the Gujarat Timber Merchant Association, Gujarat Timber Auction Association, Gujarat Green Economic Chamber, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association based in Porbandar will also attend the summit.

Considering the integrated approach required for the potential establishment of the Furniture Park, senior officials from the Industries Department, Ports Department, and local administrative offices of the Government of Gujarat will also participate in the summit and present the necessary framework. Guiding discussions will be held to ensure coordination among various departments and chart the way forward.

Representatives from India and abroad attending the summit will also visit the sites proposed for the Furniture Park in Porbandar on 14 June 2026. The proposed site near Bharwada, close to Porbandar, will be inspected to assess the project's potential and review the infrastructure facilities planned for development at the local level.

On this occasion, arrangements will also be made by the administration to showcase Porbandar's unique hospitality and introduce delegates to the art and culture of Saurashtra through welcome ceremonies and cultural programmes.

The "Viksit Porbandar Furniture Park Summit" is not merely a meeting but a visionary initiative aimed at leading Porbandar towards new industrial dimensions. The summit is expected to play a significant role in attracting investment in the furniture sector, creating new employment opportunities, boosting the local economy, and developing a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

The summit, scheduled to be held on 13 and 14 June 2026, has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter in Porbandar's development journey by connecting local potential with global opportunities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)