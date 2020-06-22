Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday accorded sanction to reconstitute a high-level steering committee for implementation of the Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS) scheme in the Union Territory.

The new committee will be headed by the chief secretary and its members include administrative secretaries of the Finance, Information Technology and the Planning Development and Monitoring departments, an official spokesman said.

He said representatives from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the director general, Planning, Marketing and Concurrent Evaluation, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, would also be its members.

The director general of Economics and Statistics, J&K, will be its member secretary, he added.

The terms of reference of the committee would be to consider and recommend the project report on SSS for approval by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, to oversee the implementation and monitoring of the SSS plan in the Union territory and to issue necessary guidelines or instructions to the line departments associated with SSS and the Sustainable Development Goals for extending full cooperation to the nodal officers or agencies, the spokesman said.

