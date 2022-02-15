Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Territory government has introduced high-tech ergometers at the Nehru Park water sports centre at Srinagar in an attempt to give a boost to the water-sports.

Kashmir valley has a number of famous water bodies, including Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake, which have huge potential for water sports. After the Upgradation of the Nehru Park water sports centre last year, the government has now introduced high tech ergometers having Olympic standards aimed to boost the water sports in the valley.

Speaking to ANI, Biques Mir, the water sports coach, said, "The centre is located in the middle of world-famous Dal Lake where water sports-loving youths are using these high machines under the supervision of best trainers and international coach. With the help of these high tech ergometers machines, players can maintain their physical fitness even in winters when practice sessions are not possible due to the extremely cold water."

"During the training sessions, players learn the latest techniques which will help them to become professional water sports players. These machines are movable so that players can use indoor and outdoor according to their requirements and their skills will improve with good results in future," the coach further added.

"We are very busy with training classes and doing all activities related to water sports including kayaking and canoeing," said one of the National Player. (ANI)

