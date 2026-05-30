India News | Higher Education Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047, Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for building a developed, self-reliant and prosperous India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a symposium on the theme "The Importance of Higher Education in Building Viksit Bharat 2047" at Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, on Saturday, said that higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for building a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous India.

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He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented transformations have taken place in the fields of education, innovation, research, and skill development, which will play a crucial role in realising the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a historic initiative aimed at restoring the ancient glory of India's education system. The policy promotes the holistic development of students, encourages innovation, research, and practical skills, and prepares them to meet future challenges. He emphasised that higher educational institutions should evolve beyond teaching centres and become hubs of knowledge, research, and innovation excellence.

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He further stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is emerging as one of the world's leading startup hubs, while initiatives such as Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat have accelerated the country's growth journey. Today, India is establishing a strong global identity across sectors, including science, technology, defence, space, healthcare, and education.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's rich legacy, the Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has long been a centre of education, knowledge, and spirituality.

The state government is continuously working to strengthen innovation in education, digital learning, and a value-based education system rooted in Indian traditions. Efforts are being made to expand smart classrooms, digital libraries, and online learning facilities, while promoting modern disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science. He also noted that the Centre for Hindu Studies established at Doon University will provide a new direction to the study and research of India's knowledge traditions.

The Chief Minister stressed that in a rapidly changing global landscape, it is essential to equip young people with future-ready skills, innovation, and leadership capabilities. To achieve this, the state government is promoting collaboration between industries and educational institutions, internships, industry-linked curricula, as well as startup and incubation centres. He said the government's objective is to empower youth not only to seek employment but also to become job creators.

Calling upon academicians, experts, and intellectuals present at the event, the Chief Minister urged them to actively contribute their knowledge and experience towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

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