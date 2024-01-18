Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul Spiti, and Kinnaur, and a few parts of Kullu, Dhauladhar mountains in Kangra district and mountains in Shimla District, had a light spell of rain and snowfall during the past 24 hours.

However, most of the tourist resorts were partly cloudy and temperatures have dropped to normal as the temperatures in these areas were higher than normal.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at -5.8 degrees Celsius in Sumdo in Lahaul-Spiti, and in Kinnaur's Kalpa, it was recorded at -3.6 degrees Celsius.

Reckong Peo in Kinnaur recorded 0.6-degree celsius, Narkanda in Shimla district recorded -1.2 degree celsius, Kufri recorded 1.2 degree celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 0.4-degree celsius, Shimla recorded 3.1 degree minimum temperature, Solan recorded 2.2 degree celsius and Dharamshala recorded 5.2 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state- Uttarakhand, after a sudden shift in the weather pattern in the high-altitude areas, Kedarnath Dham has been experiencing continuous and heavy snowfall.

Since the evening of Wednesday, one of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites has been experiencing heavy snowfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Kedarnath is expected to hover in the range of -16 to -18 until January 23.

Severe cold continued to prevail across North India, with the mercury recorded in single digits in several states and dense fog and low visibility affecting commuters in the early hours of Thursday.

According to an official release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'very dense fog' was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Bihar at 5.30 am on Thursday. (ANI)

