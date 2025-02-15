Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) High-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced another spell of light snowfall on Saturday, officials said, adding that the state capital Shimla also received traces of snowfall, as the sky remained heavily overcast and strong, chilly winds swept through the city and its adjoining areas.

Intermittent snowfall continued at Sissu and Jispa with the Lahaul and Spiti district police advising people to avoid travelling towards Atal Tunnel and Lahaul Valley.

The accumulation of snow on National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Highway) has made the road slippery, and vehicular traffic is being diverted from Sainj via Luhri and Sunni, officials added.

The local meteorological station has predicted light snow at a few places in the Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and higher reaches of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Chamba districts, with light rainfall expected at a few places in the remaining parts of these districts on February 15.

The Met station also forecasted light snowfall at isolated places in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and over the higher reaches of Chamba on February 18 and 21, light precipitation at a few places on February 19, and light to moderate precipitation at many places on February 20.

Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by about 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state in the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 4-5 degrees over the next 3-4 days.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 1-2 days, with a gradual rise of about 2 degrees in the following 2-3 days, the Met department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures stayed above normal at most places, with Una recording the highest temperature in the state at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while Kusumseri was the coldest at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The region received 29.6 mm of rain during the winter season from January 1 to February 15, against a normal rainfall of 134.9 mm, resulting in a deficit of 78 per cent.

