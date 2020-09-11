Ahmedabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening.

It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

16 COVID-19 patients died in the state during this period, taking the death toll to 3,183, it added.

1,240 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 91,470.

Also Read | Rafale Jet Crashed Near Ambala Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake ‘IAF Tweet’ Going Viral on Social Media.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,971, new cases 1,344, death toll 3,183, discharged 91,470, active cases 16,318, and people tested so far 31,45,202.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)