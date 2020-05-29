India News | Highest Single-day Jump of 217 COVID-19 Cases in Hry, Total Tally 1,721

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Haryana recorded the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Friday with 217 fresh infections, 115 of which were from the state's worst-hit Gurgaon district, according to the state health department bulletin.

Gurgaon, has cumulative 520 cases.

The total coronavirus cases in the state stood at 1,721 of which 940 have recovered and the rest were undergoing treatment, it said.

Of the 19 coronavirus-related deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has maximum seven fatalities and Gurgaon three, according to the state health department bulletin.

With an increase in the number of cases on Friday, the state's recovery rate came down from nearly 60 per cent a couple of days ago to 54.62 per cent.

The sharp spike in cases, came on a day when Home Minister Anil Vij suggested that the lockdown should continue beyond May 31 and justified the strictness at the Delhi borders, saying free movement will lead to a surge in infection in the state.

He also said Haryana would have been much better on the COVID-19 front had it not been impacted by Delhi, adding, "70-80 per cent of the cases (in Haryana) are from districts adjoining the national capital."

Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the Haryana districts adjoining Delhi during the past week, Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, had on Thursday issued orders for sealing borders with the national capital.

Meanwhile, among other districts, Faridabad reported 31 fresh cases, Sonipat 19, Palwal and Kaithal seven each, Hisar, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri five each, Rohtak and Karnal six each, Narnaul three, Bhiwani and Nuh two each, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Panchkula one each.

On Thursday, Haryana had recorded 123 cases in a day, of which 92 were from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

