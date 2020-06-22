Kohima, Jun 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 new infections, taking the state's tally to 280, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The last highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the north eastern state was recorded on June 12 at 26 cases.

"Out of the 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported," Phom tweeted.

He said 65 of the fresh cases are from Peren Quarantine Centre, three from Dimapur and one from Zunheboto Quarantine Centre.

Of the total 280 COVID-19 cases in the state, 139 are active while 141 have recovered, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the health department officials said of the 69 infections detected on Monday, many have returned to the state from different parts of the country.

State Nodal Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Nyan Kikon said 65 cases are Chennai returnees, who had arrived in Nagaland in a Shramik Special train.

On arrival, they had been put under a quarantine center in Dimapur, but subsequently transferred to government facilities in Jalukie under Peren district as they had returned from a high-risk zone.

Kikon added that the state's recovery rate was 50.3 per cent.

