New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Highlighting several innovations made by engineers and architects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said an attempt is being made in the country to ensure that these projects work as incubation centres.

Addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "Friends, today an attempt is being made in the country to ensure that these projects work as incubation centres. Through this, our planners, architects, engineers and students will know of new technology and experiment with them too."

The Prime Minister spoke about a 3D printed house made by a startup established by alumni of IIT Madras.

"The construction of the house through 3D printing, how did this happen after all? Actually, this start-up fed a 3-dimensional design in a 3D printer and then through the concrete of a special kind fabricated 3D structure layer by layer. You will be happy to know that many experiments of this kind are being done throughout the country."

He said there was a time when it would take years to complete even a minor construction, however, today due to technology the situation is changing in India.

"Some time ago we had launched a Global Housing Technology Challenge to invite such innovative companies from all over the world. This is a unique attempt of its kind in the country; hence we gave it the name Light House Projects. For now, work on Light House Projects is on at a fast pace at six different locations in the country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that modern technology and innovative methods are used in these Light House Projects. "This reduces the duration of construction. Along with that, the houses that are constructed are more durable, economical and comfortable."

He further talked about a project at Indore where the pre-fabricated Sandwich Panel System is being used in place of brick-and-mortar walls. In Rajkot, Light House is being made with French Technology in which through a tunnel Monolithic Concrete construction technology is being used.

Emphasising on a unique initiative that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where the work of training women to manufacture fibre from the waste banana stems was started, he said: "Banana fibre is prepared by cutting the stem of a banana with the help of a machine, the fibre is like jute or flax. Handbags, mats, rugs, many products are made from this fibre. Through this, the utilisation of crop waste started, on the other hand, our sisters and daughters living in the village acquired another source of income. Through this work of banana fibre, a woman from the area earns Rs 400-600 per day."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

