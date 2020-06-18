India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 05:30 HRS

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm:

NATION

DELHI DEL57 PM- 2NDLD ECONOMY

India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption and demand approaching pre-COVID levels as visible in macro data on power, fuel and other consumption.

DEL48 SINOINDIA-GALWAN-MEA

China's claim over Galwan Valley 'exaggerated, untenable': MEA

New Delhi: India has trashed China's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the site of a violent cross-border clash, saying such "exaggerated" and "untenable" claims are contrary to the understanding reached during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

DEL26 VIRUS-LD CASES

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

New Delhi: A record single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 3,66,946 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL73 RAIL-CONTRACT-LD CHINESE FIRM

Railways to terminate Chinese company's contract due to 'poor progress'

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

DEL67 VIRUS-LD-REDDY-DELHI

Centre targets 6 lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi; to add 500 ventilators, 650 ambulances

New Delhi: The Centre plans to conduct six lakh rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in Delhi at 169 new facilities, where 50,000 kits have already been supplied, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

DEL64 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER

Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama, another gunbattle underway in Shopian

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district even as another gunbattle broke out between militants and law enforcing agencies in the neighbouring district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

DEL74 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR-RAHUL

Indian troops on border duty carry arms: Jaishankar to Rahul

New Delhi: All Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's poser that why Army personnel in Galwan Valley were sent "unarmed to martyrdom".

BUSINESS

DEL61 BIZ-PM-2NDLD COAL

India should aim to become world's largest coal exporter: PM at launch of commercial coal mining

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India should be the world's largest coal exporters considering the size of reserves it has and unlocking of coal mining for commercial players is a step in that direction.

DEL76 BIZ-PASWAN-LD CHINA

Paswan appeals to people to boycott Chinese products

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday appealed to people to boycott products from China and also directed officials of his ministry not to procure any Chinese products for day-to-day office use.

LEGAL

LGD18 SC-LD PURI YATRA

SC stays this year's historic Puri's Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed this year's historic Puri Rath Yatra starting from June 23 as also the related activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow"

FOREIGN

FGN38 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER

China brushes aside questions on attack by its troops on Indian soldiers, damming Galwan river

Beijing: Parrying questions about the brutal attack carried out by its troops on the Indian soldiers with iron rods and spikes on June 15, China on Thursday also declined to respond to queries on reports of it building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow. By K J M Varma

FGN29 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD MAP

Nepal's Parliament unanimously passes bill to redraw map incorporating 3 Indian areas

Kathmandu: Nepal's Parliament on Thursday amended the Constitution to update the country's new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas, notwithstanding New Delhi's strong protests against such an "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims.

FGN6 UN-INDIA

India overwhelmingly elected to UN Security Council in first-of-its-kind election amidst COVID-19

United Nations: India has been overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term, in an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Yoshita Singh

SPORTS

SPF20 SPO-CRI-WC-LANKA-LD MINISTER

Lanka's former sports minister says 2011 WC final sold; Jayawardene, Sangakkara demand evidence

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by formers captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him. PTI

