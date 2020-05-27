India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 10:30 PM HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories

NATION

DEL98 2NDLDALL VIRUS

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 1.5 lakh; Delhi sees record spike

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed 1.53 lakh on Wednesday with more than 6,000 new cases getting detected across states, but the government said the recovery rate has improved further to cross 42 per cent. The death toll also rose further.

DEL96 2NDLDALL LOCUSTS

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

New Delhi/Jhansi/Nagpur:After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtra's Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years.

DEL20 HEALTH-ESSENTIAL GUIDANCE

COVID testing not mandatory for services related to maternal, newborn: Health min

New Delhi: Essential services related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health should be continued in a restricted manner in areas defined as containment and buffer zones, the Union Health Ministry said, underlining that COVID testing is not mandatory for providing such services.

CAL4 BH-LOCKDOWN-CHILD MOTHER

Lockdown: Toddler's failed attempt to wake up dead mother leaves internet, conscience shaken

Muzaffarpur: A toddler's vain attempt to wake up his dead mother from eternal sleep on a railway platform in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday presented the most poignant picture of the massive migrant tragedy unfolding across several states.

DEL32 MIGRANTS-FARMER-PLANE

No flight of fancy this, Delhi farmer buys plane tickets to send 10 workers to Bihar

New Delhi: Their dreams of returning home finally taking wing after two months of lockdown, 10 migrant workers are flying to Bihar thanks to their employer, a Delhi farmer, who bought their plane tickets.

DEL85 DEF-ARMY-LD COMMANDERS

Army commanders review situation in Ladakh and areas along LAC in Sikkim, U'khand

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Indian Army on Wednesday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense standoff for over three weeks in what is seen as the biggest military confrontation after the Doklam episode in 2017.

DEL46 RAHUL-LD EXPERTS

COVID-19 here to stay till 2021, aggressive testing needed to curb its spread: Health experts

New Delhi: Two global health experts on Wednesday said novel coronavirus infection is here to stay for more than a year and called for aggressive testing to prevent its spread.

CAL23 WB-MIGRANTS-2NDLD MAMATA

Mamata seeks PM's intervention in railways sending Shramik Special trains to WB

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on Wednesday in the alleged "whimsical" functioning of the railways in sending Shramik Special trains to West Bengal and urged the BJP-led Centre not to pursue politics when the state is battling a dual crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and trail of destruction left behind by Cyclone Amphan.

DEL31 IMD-HEATWAVE

Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi: The ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, even as the southwest monsoon made further advancement in parts of Bay of Bengal.

BOM41 MH-VIRUS-LD CASES

Maha reports record 105 COVID-19 deaths and 2,190 new cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 105, including 32 in Mumbai, taking the count of overall fatalities to 1,897, a Health official said.

LEGAL

LGD6 VIRUS-SC-LD MIGRANTS Congress leader moves SC seeking to intervene in case of miseries faced by migrant labourers

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the matter in which the apex court on its own has taken cognisance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

LGD24 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD HOSPITAL

SC allows Tamil Nadu govt to use four floors of 8-storey pvt hospital for COVID patients

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to use for treating COVID-19 patients the four floors of an eight-storey Chennai-based private hospital, which were found to be illegal by the Madras High Court.

BUSINESS

DCM28 BIZ-GADKARI-ECONOMY States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh cr to battle COVID-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: More liquidity is needed to boost economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic and states should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore, while another Rs 10 lakh crore can be harnessed from public-private investment to fight the COVID-19 disruptions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

DCM82 BIZ-FM-NDB

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday emphasised the need for growing New Development Bank into a global development institution, while preserving BRICS values.

FOREIGN

FGN38 TRUMP-2NDLD SINOINDIA

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

Washington: In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

FGN24 CHINA-LD INDIA

China says situation at India border 'overall stable and controllable'

Beijing: China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable," and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through a dialogue and consultation.

