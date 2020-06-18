India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 11.00 Pm

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 11:00 pm:

India asks China to confine its activities to its side of LAC; Debunks as 'untenable' Chinese claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, and trashed as "exaggerated" and "untenable" the Chinese Army claim of sovereignty over eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the site of a violent hand-to-hand combat that left 20 Indian soldiers dead three days back.

Antigen-based testing launched in Delhi, India sees record rise of 12,881 COVID-19 cases; country will not sit and wail over crisis, says PM

New Delhi: As India recorded its biggest single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases, the testing strategy was expanded with the launch of a rapid antigen-based diagnostic tool here on Thursday amid an assertion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is not going to "sit and wail" over the coronavirus crisis.

India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption and demand approaching pre-COVID levels as visible in macro data on power, fuel and other consumption.

Shah for unified COVID-19 strategy in Delhi-NCR; 6 lakh testing target for Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR region to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and also favoured conducting COVID-19 tests through the new Rapid Antigen method to ramp up testing capacity.

Rahul Gandhi not to celebrate 50th birthday in view of COVID-19 pandemic, soldiers' death in Ladakh

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not celebrate his 50th birthday, which is on Friday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 20 Army personnel in a stand-off with China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, sources close to him said.

Manipur govt on sticky wicket; opposition steps up efforts to oust BJP-led coalition

Imphal, Jun 18 (PTI) The Congress in Manipur stepped up efforts on Thursday to oust the BJP-led government, which is on a sticky wicket after nine members of the ruling coalition including four ministers resigned, by urging Governor Najma Heptullah to convene a special assembly session for taking up a no-confidence motion.

Galwan Valley face-off: Calls to boycott Chinese products increase; Union ministers join the chorus

New Delhi: The clamour to boycott China-made products grew in the country following the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, with two Union ministers on Thursday urging people not to go for Chinese products, even as the Indian Railways has decided to terminate a signalling contract worth Rs 471 crore given to a Chinese company in 2016.

Vardhan launches India's first mobile laboratory for coronavirus testing

New Delhi: Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the country's first mobile laboratory for coronavirus testing that can be deployed in rural areas to help promote last-mile testing access.

Chinese firm's contract to be terminated for 'poor progress'; Rly PSU denies link to border face-off

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

India should aim to become world's largest coal exporter: PM at launch of commercial coal mining

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India should be the world's largest coal exporters considering the size of reserves it has and unlocking of coal mining for commercial players is a step in that direction.

SC stays this year's historic Puri's Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed this year's historic Puri Rath Yatra starting from June 23 as also the related activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow"

Nepal redraws political map by incorporating 3 Indian areas

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal on Thursday completed the process of redrawing the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas in a move that could severely jolt bilateral relations. By Shirish B Pradhan

India overwhelmingly elected to UN Security Council in first-of-its-kind election amidst COVID-19

United Nations: India has been overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term, in an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Yoshita Singh

