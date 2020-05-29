India News | Highlights at 2100 Hrs

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

Also Read | Former Rajasthan BJP President Bhanwar Lal Sharma Dies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Top stories

Also Read | PM's Letter to 10 Crore Families on May 29, Virtual Rallies is How BJP Will Mark Completion of One Year of Narendra Modi Government 2.0.

DEL126 TRUMP-SINOINDIA-MESSAGE

Existing mechanisms with China being used to resolve Ladakh standoff: India to US

New Delhi: India on Friday conveyed to the US that it was eyeing to resolve the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh through existing bilateral mechanisms, sending a clear message to Washington for the second consecutive day that President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on the border row was not acceptable to it.

DEL119 BIZ-2NDLD GROWTH

India's economic growth slows to 3.1 pc, worst yet to come

New Delhi: India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the March quarter -- the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade back -- but the worst is yet to come as the full impact of the world's most expansive lockdown that brought the nation to a near standstill will get fully accounted for only in the next quarter.

DEL49 VIRUS 2NDLD CASES

India's coronavirus death toll overtakes that of China

New Delhi: India's coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of China after it reported a total of 4,706 fatalities, while it overtook Turkey to become the ninth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases

NATION

DEL45 LOCKDOWN-SHAH-MODI

HM Amit Shah meets PM; briefs on CMs views on lockdown

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

CAL21 WB-MAMATA-LD RELAXATIONS

Mamata announces slew of relaxations, shrines to reopen from Monday

Kolkata: Two days before the end of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a slew of relaxations, including reopening of shrines from June 1.

BOM17 CG-2NDLD JOGI

Ex-CM Ajit Jogi dead; three-day mourning in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Ajit Jogi, an IAS officer-turned-politician who went on to become the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh in 2000, died on Friday at a city hospital where he was being treated for the last 20 days, doctors said.

DEL135 RAIL-2NDLD SHRAMIK TRAINS

Shramik Specials not regular trains, can be extended, diverted to benefit migrant workers: Railways

New Delhi: The Railways defended itself on Friday in the face of severe criticism over delays by Shramik Specials in reaching their destinations, saying they were not regular trains and can be extended or short-terminated, and their stoppages and routes can be changed for the benefit of migrant workers.

DEL108 AVI-LD DGCA-LOCUSTS

DGCA says locust swarms pose threat to aircraft during landing and takeoff phase, issues guidelines

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for stakeholders like pilots and engineers on how to deal with locust swarms, saying they pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and takeoff phase of a flight.

DEL123 JK-NC-2NDLD DELIMITATION

NC says unwilling to accept events of August 5, won't participate in delimitation exercise

Srinagar: The National Conference on Friday announced that it will not participate in the delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir because the party was unwilling to accept the events of August 5 last year when the special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated.

DEL104 MIGRANTS-LD LEH-JHARKHAND

Jharkhand facilitates return of its 60 workers from Ladakh by air; Gives hope to many stranded migrants

New Delhi/Leh: Amid heartrending stories of migrants longing to return home, the Jharkhand government on Friday gave a ray of hope to many such stranded workers by facilitating return of 60 of its natives, stuck in the snow-clad fringes of the Himalayan mountains in Ladakh, by air, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by a state. By Asim Kamal

Legal

LGD14 SC-MISTRY-TATA

SC issues notice to Tata Sons on cross-appeal of Mistry group firm against NCLAT order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) and others on a cross-appeal filed by Cyrus Mistry and his firm seeking removal of anomalies in the NCLAT order for getting representation on the TSPL board in proportion to the stake held by his family.

LGM4 TN-HC-JAYA-ASSETS

Jaya's nephew and niece entitled to her properties: Madras HC

Chennai: Two days after it declared the nephew and niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as her legal heir, the Madras High Court on Friday said the duo was entitled to her properties under the Hindu Succession Act.

Business

DEL82 BIZ-INFRA-GROWTH

Core sector output contracts by record 38.1 pc in April

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

Foreign

FGN32 CHINA-TRUMP-LD SINOINDIA

China rejects Trump's offer to mediate in Sino-India border standoff

Beijing: China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff, saying the two countries does not need the intervention of a "third party" to settle their differences.By K J M Varma PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)