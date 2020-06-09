India News | Highlights at 5 Pm

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD.

NATION

DEL30 VIRUS 2NDLD CASES

Also Read | BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

India's virus count over 2.6 lakh, daily spike inching close to 10,000-mark

New Delhi: A record rise in COVID-19 cases in India for the seventh consecutive day has pushed the tally to over 2.6 lakh on Tuesday, with the daily nationwide spike in coronavirus cases inching close to 10,000.

CAL19 AS-OIL-FIRE

Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well

Guwahati: A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district, official sources said.

DEL27 RAHUL-RAJNATH-CHINA

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Defence minister Rajnath

New Delhi: A day after his "everyone knows the reality" of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh.

CAL13 WB-SHAH

Shah attacks Mamata over culture of political violence in Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged culture of political violence in the state.

DEL15 KEJRIWAL-TEST

CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.

DEL29 DL-VIRUS-LD SISODIA

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

New Delhi: Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31.

BOM13 MH-RAJNATH-NCP-CONGRESS

More jokers in circus called Central govt: Congress to Rajnath

Mumbai: Ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had slammed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its handling of the COVID-19 situation by calling it a circus.

MDS12 KL-LOCKDOWN-2ND LD MINISTERS

Central, state ministers spar over reopening of temples in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As temples reopened for devotees in Kerala on Tuesday after over 75 days, a Union Minister and a state minister sparred over the decision with the former dubbing it as 'hasty'.

MDS8 TN-EXAMS-LD CM

Class 10 public exams in TN cancelled, students promoted: CM

Chennai: The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGD7 VIRUS-SC-LD MIGRANTS

SC directs Centre, states to send migrant workers to their native places within 15 days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to send all the migrant workers to their native places within 15 days and formulate employment schemes after conducting their skill mapping to rehabilitate them.

LGD15 VIRUS-SC-MIGRANTS-POLICE

SC takes note of excess against migrant workers, says they needs to be dealt humanely

New Delhi: Migrant workers, who were forced to return to their native places after "cessation of their employment" during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, are already suffering and they have to be dealt with in a "humane manner" by the police and other authorities, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

LGD12 VIRUS-COURT-NIA WOMAN

Kashmiri woman who tested COVID-19 positive in NIA custody denied bail in terror case

New Delhi: A Kashmiri woman, who was found COVID-19 positive during her NIA custody, was denied interim bail on Tuesday by a Delhi court in a case of allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests here.

LGD13 DL-COURT-DAVINDER

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

New Delhi: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail.

BUSINES

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE

Petrol price hiked by 54 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise

New Delhi: Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre - the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

FOREIGN

FGN21 US-FLOYD-2NDLD MOURNING

Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amidst protests across US against racial injustice

Houston: Over 5,000 mourners from across the US, wearing face masks and gloves, lined up outside a church here to pay their final respects to African-American George Floyd, whose custodial killing stoked widespread protests in America and other countries over racial injustice. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

SPORTS

SPD11 SPO-CRI-RACISM-2NDLD SAMMY

Sammy seeks apology from teammates for racist nickname; Ishant's 2014 post confirms it was used

New Delhi: An old social media post by India pacer Ishant Sharma lent credence to former West Indies captain Darren Sammy's allegation that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad for which he is now demanding an apology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)