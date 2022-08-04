New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Following are the top headlines at 6:00 PM:

Also Read | Kerala Rains: Death Toll Mounts to 22, Red Alert in 14 Districts.

NATION

Also Read | AP PGECET 2022: AP PGECET 2022 Exam Results Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

DEL47 INDIA-ASEAN-JAISHANKAR India, ASEAN discuss key challenges in ministerial meet in Cambodia

New Delhi: India and the 10-nation grouping ASEAN have "strong convergence" on Indo-Pacific, combating the threat of terrorism and the developments in Ukraine and Myanmar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 6-day rally ahead of RBI's rate decision; bank stocks slide

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-session rally to close marginally lower on Thursday as investors booked profit in banking, finance and energy counters ahead of the RBI's policy decision.

DEL51 RSQ-SC-PENDENCY Over 10 thousand cases pending in Supreme Court for over 10 years

New Delhi: Over 71 thousand cases are pending with the Supreme Court, out which over 10,000 are awaiting disposal for over a decade, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

DEL48 DEF-NAVY-MISSION-WOMEN Navy's all-women aircrew creates history by carrying out surveillance mission over North Arabian Sea

New Delhi: In a rare feat, five women officers of the Indian Navy carried out the first independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier aircraft.

DEL43 DL-CUET-UG-SECOND PHASE Day 1 of 2nd phase CUET(UG): Candidates allege tech glitches, exam 'postponement' in some centres

New Delhi: The first day of the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses was marred by several issues, with many candidates claiming they had to face technical glitches and some alleging their exam was postponed.

DEL39 MEA-JAISHANKAR-LD BLINKEN Jaishankar, Blinken discuss pressing global issues

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday held talks on pressing global challenges, amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taipei.

DEL33 ED-HERALD-YI-RAIDS Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office after Cong leader Kharge's arrival

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday resumed its raids at the office of Young Indian (YI), the holding company of Congress owned newspaper National Herald, after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge presented himself before agency officials at the Herald House building here.

DEL30 RAHUL-LD ED Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case.

DEL32 MONKEYPOX-LD MEETING Centre holds meeting with health experts on monkeypox

New Delhi: A meeting of top health experts called by the Centre on Thursday deliberated on the need for revisiting existing guidelines on management of monkeypox amid rising number of cases of the disease in the country.

DEL31 RSQ-IAS-VACANCIES 1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: There are 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in Indian Police Service (IPS) in various states as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday

LEGAL

LGD19 DL-COURT-NSE Delhi court denies bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE snooping case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

LGD8 CJI-LD SUCCESSOR

CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit to the Centre in accordance with convention.

FOREIGN

FGN5: UNSC-INDIA

India to host UN Security Council members for special meeting on counter-terrorism in October

United Nations: India will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN Security Council on October 29 for a special meeting on counter-terrorism.

FGN24: UK-SUNAK-PM-RACE

Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

London: A new survey of members of the governing Conservative Party shows Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is firmly ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the British Prime Minister.

FGN18: PAK-HINDU-TEMPLE

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from illegal occupants

Lahore: A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province has been formally opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family following a lengthy court battle, according to a federal body.

FGN13 US-SIKHS-TURBANS-PROBE

US authorities probing claims of confiscation of turbans of nearly 50 Sikh migrants along Mexican border

Washington: US authorities are investigating claims of human rights activists that turbans of nearly 50 Sikh asylum seekers were confiscated after they were detained along the Mexican border, according to media reports. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)