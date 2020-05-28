India News | HIGHLIGHTS At 9PM

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Following are the top news at 9pm:

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Conducted For 15 Days Via Baltal Route Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports.

TOP STORIES:

Also Read | Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,024 Cases Takes Delhi's COVID-19 Tally to Over 16,000: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

LGD18 VIRUS-SC-3RD LD MIGRANTS

SC directs states not to charge fare from stranded migrant workers; orders they be given food

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed that no fare for travel either by train or bus be charged from migrant workers, stranded across the country following the COVID-19 lockdown and want to return to their destinations, and said they be provided food and water.

DEL94 TRUMP-MEDIATION-LD INDIA

We are engaged with China to resolve border row: India on Trump's offer to mediate

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it was engaged with China to resolve the border issue, in a carefully crafted reaction seen as virtual rejection of US President Donald Trump's offer to arbitrate between the two Asian giants in resolving their decades-old boundary dispute.

DEL87 BIZ-LOCUSTS-FAO

FAO expects locust swarms to reach as far as Bihar, Odisha but not south India

New Delhi: Swarms of locusts are expected to reach as far as Bihar and Odisha in July but there are less chances of migratory pests reaching south India, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

NATION:

CAL11 JH-MIGRANT-2NDLD FLIGHT

Chartered flight arranged by law school grads ferries home J'khand migrants from Mumbai

Ranchi/Mumbai: Over 160 migrant workers were Thursday ferried back home to Jharkhand from Mumbai on a chartered aircraft arranged by the alumni network of a Bengaluru-based law school, the first instance of a charity flight being used to facilitate the return of distressed people during the lockdown, officials said.

DEL83 CONG-2NDLD SPEAKUP CAMPAIGN

Entire country heard cries of migrants but not govt: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: The entire country has heard the cries of migrants "except the government", Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday, while her party's leaders hoped that the Centre will wake up from its slumber and help those affected by the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

DEL82 IMD-LD MONSOON

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

CAL13 WB-LOCKDOWN-TRAINS-GHOSH

Death of migrants on trains "small and isolated" incidents: WB BJP chief

Kolkata: The death of migrants returning home on Shramik Special trains are "small and isolated" incidents, and the railways cannot be blamed for it, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday, provoking accusations of "insensitivity" from political rivals.

DES34 DL-LOCUST-LD ADVISORY

Delhi govt issues advisory in view of possible locust attack

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked authorities concerned to spray insecticides and pesticides on crops and vegetation to prevent a probable desert locust attack, with city Development Minister Gopal Rai saying an awareness campaign would be run over the issue.

LEGAL:

LGD25 UP-COURT-LD BABRI

CBI court to record statements of Babri mosque demolition accused from June 4

Lucknow: The special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case is set to record the statements of the accused, who include BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from June 4 onwards.

LGD23 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE

Delhi violence: Investigation in case seems to be targeted towards one end, says court

New Delhi: The investigation into a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi seemed to be “targeted only towards one end,” a Delhi court said while asking the concerned senior cop to ensure fair probe.

BUSINESS:

DCM80 BIZ-EXPORTS-PARACETAMOL

Govt lifts curbs on exports of paracetamol APIs

New Delhi: The government on Thursday removed restrictions on the export of paracetamol APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients).

DEL62 BIZ-PAN-AADHAAR

FM launches instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday launched a facility for instant allotment of online PAN on furnishing of Aadhaar details.

FOREIGN:

FGN53 VIRUS-US-LDALL DEATHS

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000; Trump sympathises with families of the victims

Washington: The US has surpassed the "sad milestone" of over one lakh coronavirus-linked deaths, the highest in the world, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday, four months after he said the situation was "totally under control" and assured the nation that it was "going to be just fine". By Lalit K Jha

FGN56 VIRUS-BANGLA-INDIANS-LD EVACUATION

350 Indians, mostly medical students, evacuated from Bangladesh through land route

Dhaka: A group of 350 Indian nationals, mostly medical students, who were stranded in Bangladesh, on Thursday returned home through the north-eastern frontiers, the first such land-crossing since the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. By Anisur Rahman

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)